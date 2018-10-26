3Q Peoria Home Sales Up

Home sales in the Peoria area were up 13.8 percent in the third quarter of 2018.

The Peoria Area Association of Realtors reports 1,757 homes were sold during July through September, compared to 1,554 homes sold during the third quarter of 2017. The average sale price of $149,449 was up 1.9 percent from the $146,656 average sale price during the same period of 2017.

Newly installed PAAR President Suzanne Miller said the increase in average sale price could be attributed to upper range property sales of $300,000 and above.

“We’re happy to finish the quarter with strong home sales in September, with increased activity in almost every price range category,” Miller said. “Home sales in the higher range prices of he market could still be attributed in part to the Caterpillar relocation incentives (Housing Sustainability Program) announced last year. However, most of that inventory has been sold, with only the normal relocation properties being added to the active market,”

Morton reported the highest gain in third quarter home sales with activity up 49.9 percent. Bartonville was up 37.5 percent, Dunlap 33.3 percent, Peoria 26.3 percent, Peoria County 21.7 percent and Pekin 18 percent among the highest gainers.

The average number of days it took to sell a home in the Peoria area during the third quarter was 76 days compared to 78 days in the third quarter of 2017.

Miller says she is optimistic about the Peoria area housing market. However, “buyers are reminded of the impact the mortgage interest rate has on the monthly mortgage payment. We’ve experienced some recent flux in rates, but with the rates still very favorable buyers are encouraged not to sit on the fence too long.”

According to Freddie Mac, the average commitment rate for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage stood at 4.85 percent for the week ending Oct. 18.

“Recent job reports show unemployment rates continuing to decline in the Peoria area. The diversified Peoria labor market with expanding business sectors, including our local medical community, with a strong employee base, contributes to the long-term demand in the area housing market,” Miller said.

“Recent sales are also a good indicator of increased consumer confidence in Peoria area real estate. Housing is still a great long-term investment and this is a good time to get into the market.”