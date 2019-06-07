4 Kids Saved a 90 Year Old Woman from a Fire

Catherin Ritchie is a 90 year old woman who lives alone. She was getting ready for bed last month and found her mattress in her room was on fire! HOW it caught fire is still a mystery. However, when she tried to get out of her house, the smoke was so thick already, she had to feel on the wall to find the door. She accidentally ended up in a closet instead. Outside, for teenage boys were walking by and saw smoke coming from the house. They ran over to the house and three of them tried to break down her front door. Their other friend found a way in through the back and he’s the one who found her. She was in a hallway by that point and still trying to find her way out. He picked her up and carried her outside. Because of him, she’s ok. Firefighters were able to stop the fire and save the house.

