4-Year-Old Killed In Peoria Double Shooting

A four-year-old boy is dead following a double shooting in Peoria.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Jeremiah Ward of Ann St. was pronounced dead at 6:36 p.m. Monday at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois. It is not known how many times the toddler was shot. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday.

The boy and a 23-year-old man, both with gunshot wounds, were found by officers near a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2800 block of West Ann St. around 5:40 p.m. Officers had responded to a ShotSpotter alert of 22 rounds fired.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says both victims were transported to a local hospital. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, believed to be non-life threatening.

An investigation continues.