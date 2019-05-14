4-Year Old Killed In Peoria Shooting

Peoria Police investigate a homicide after double shooting in south Peoria.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Hardwood says, 4-year old Jeremiah Ward of Ann St was pronounced dead at 6:36 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. It is not known how many times the toddler was shot.

An Autopsy is planned for Tuesday morning.

According to Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, a shot-spotter alert of 22 rounds came to police around 5:40 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived at the 2800 block of W. Ann St., they located two victims, one child and one adult, near a vehicle in a parking lot of an apartment complex.

Both were transported to a local hospital.

Dotson says, the 4 year old boy, suffered life threatening injuries.

The other victim, a 23-year old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg; the injury was reported as non-life threatening.

No suspect information has been released.

The incident is under investigation.