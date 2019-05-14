4-Year Old Killed In Peoria Shooting

Peoria Police investigate a homicide after double shooting in south Peoria.
Peoria County Coroner Jamie Hardwood says, 4-year old Jeremiah Ward of Ann St was pronounced dead at 6:36 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. It is not known how many times the toddler was shot.
An Autopsy is planned for Tuesday morning.
According to Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, a shot-spotter alert of 22 rounds came to police around 5:40 p.m. Monday.
When police arrived at the 2800 block of W. Ann St., they located two victims, one child and one adult, near a vehicle in a parking lot of an apartment complex.
Both were transported to a local hospital.
Dotson says, the 4 year old boy, suffered life threatening injuries.
The other victim, a 23-year old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg; the injury was reported as non-life threatening.
No suspect information has been released.
The incident is under investigation.

