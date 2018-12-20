5 Days From Christmas–Millions of Gift Already Being Returned, Chugging Milk Is a New Fitness Trend, and Jerry Seinfeld is Truly the Master of His Domain

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

1. It turns out we’re all really bad at buying presents . . . for ourselves.

As you’ve probably seen, these days most people buy THEMSELVES a bunch of stuff during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. But I guess we don’t know exactly what we want. So according to UPS, they’re seeing a new trend of a ton of returns NOW. They used to see the big wave of returns, you know, after Christmas . . . not anymore. They say they’ve been getting around a million returns a day this month . . . peaking yesterday with 1.5 million of ’em. And a UPS spokeswoman says it really IS people returning stuff they bought for themselves, quote, “Not all of these are actually Christmas presents. They may be presents to ourselves first.”

2. At least PART of the motivation for getting in amazing shape is to look sexier, right? Ain’t nothing sexy about this.

Apparently, one of the hottest new fitness trends is . . . chugging a gallon of whole milk every day. It’s called the GOMAD Diet, which stands for Gallon Of Milk A Day. And obviously it’s not to lose weight . . . it’s for people looking to pack on muscle by powering down an extra 2,400 calories a day to supplement their hashtag sick gains. But there are two MAJOR problems . . .

A. Studies have found a connection between high levels of calcium and prostate cancer. Plus when you drink that much whole milk, you could be too full to eat other foods that have the vitamins and nutrients you need.

B. And one big side effect of pounding that much milk is . . . horrible FLATULENCE. As one guy said, quote, “The biggest downside . . . were the farts, man. I’m not good with dairy, so more often than not I felt like [a**], literally.”

3. Every year, “Forbes” puts out a list of the world’s highest paid comedians, and JERRY SEINFELD has been #1 every year since 2006 . . . with the exception of 2016 when KEVIN HART took it over.

Well, Jerry is truly Master of His Domain again this year, with Kevin as the runner-up . . . but “only” by $500,000.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. Jerry Seinfeld, $57.5 million

2. Kevin Hart, $57 million

3. Dave Chappelle, $35 million.

4. Chris Rock, $30 million

5. Ricky Gervais, $25 million

6. Gabriel Iglesias, $20.5 million

7. Ventriloquist Terry Fator, $18 million

8. Jim Gaffigan, $17.5 million

9. Jeff Dunham, $16.5 million

10. Sebastian Maniscalco, $15 million