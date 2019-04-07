5 People Dead In Woodford County Fire

(25 News) — Five people are dead after a trailer fire in Goodfield late Saturday night.

The Eureka-Goodfield Fire Protection District and Woodford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire at 14 Cypress Court in the Timberline trailer court around 11:15 p.m. The trailer was fully engulfed when first responders arrived.

News partner 25 News reports that Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman pronounced 69-year-old Kathryn Murray, 34-year-old Jason Wall, 2-year-old Rose Alwood, 2-year-old Damien Wall and 1-year-old Ariel Wall dead at the scene.

Katrina Alwood and Kyle Alwood were treated and released from OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

The fire is under investigation by the Woodford County Sheriff’s Department, the Eureka-Goodfield Fire Protection District , the Woodford County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police and the Illinois Fire Marshal.

Autopsies are scheduled for Sunday.