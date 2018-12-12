9 Year-Old Calls 911 When Parents Tell Her to Clean Her Room, What is “Hangxiety?” and A Great Way to Fix a Pothole

Today’s Three Things to Know:

1. Frankly, we’re surprised MORE kids don’t do this. A nine-year-old girl in Simcoe, Ontario, Canada called 911 on Saturday . . . because she was furious that her parents had told her to CLEAN HER ROOM.

The cops went to the house to clear things up . . . and they say it’s a good reminder to talk to your kids about the right and wrong reasons to use 911. There’s no word on whether the girl actually wound up cleaning her room.

2. Ever heard of “Hanxiety?”When you wake up after a DRUNK night out, do you find yourself worrying about all the horrible things you may’ve done? There’s a term for it: “Hangxiety.” And according to a new study out of University College in London, it’s VERY real.

The researchers say the more SHY you are, the worse you probably suffer from it . . . because, you know, shy people aren’t used to being as loud and obnoxious as when they’re drinking.

3. Got potholes on your street? Here’s an idea. Do this any other month of the year and you get fined for reckless endangerment. But in December, it’s just festive problem-solving . . .A massive pothole recently opened up in the middle of a street in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. And people in the neighborhood reported it to the city. But they were taking forever to fix it, and the hole was getting bigger every day. So last week, someone decided to force the city’s hand . . . by putting a CHRISTMAS TREE in it.

A woman named Marietta Spak was digging around for decorations in her attic when she found a small, artificial tree she’d forgotten about. And she thought it would be funny to put it in the pothole. She did it to help people avoid the hole when they drove by, and to hopefully get the city to finally do something about it. And it WORKED.

Once photos of it went viral, the city made it a priority. It should be fixed sometime this week.