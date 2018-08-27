Steph Does the Baby Shark Dance

By now, I’m SURE you’ve heard the Baby Shark song. I mean, CLUBS are playing it for goodness sake!! So, of course, I found a choreographed version and learned it this weekend HAHAHA!
I messed up during the “grandpa shark” part but I wasn’t about to do it again…in the studio…with a giant window where you could see me doing the dance. SO this is a first take 😉
Also, it took a lot out of me lol
Here ya go! Baby Shark it up!

