Kids Buy Dad’s Beloved Mustang Back For Him After 17 Years

There’s a 47 year-old guy in San Antonio named Wesley Ryan who used to REALLY love his ’93 Mustang. He loved that car more than pretty much anything, except his family. About 17 years ago, he decided to SELL it to pay off medical bills after his wife, Laura, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The good news is that her treatments worked, and she’s been cancer free for 13 years. But, he always missed that car. Recently, their kids man managed to track down the car, and they bought it back for him! He was obviously overwhelmed buy his kids’ GREAT deed! Check out the video in the link below:

http://www.foxnews.com/auto/2018/09/17/children-buy-back-beloved-ford-mustang-dad-sold-to-pay-moms-cancer-bills-17-years-ago.html