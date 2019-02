Ford invented a bed that will stop a person from hogging too much space by using sensors in it that detect where both people are sleeping. If one of those people crosses the 50% mark of the bed, the mattress gently moves on a conveyer belt to give the other person more space back on their side. So far, the bed is just a promotion for the lane assist feature in their cars…but if enough people demand this, it could become a real thing. To see pics and video of the bed, Click HERE