A Bio Professor at University of Missouri Donated His Nobel Prize Money to Mizzou

A biology professor at the University of Missouri named George Smith won a Nobel Prize last year for something he came up with in 1985 called “phage display.” It’s a technique that’s led to revolutionary therapies involving viruses attacking bacteria. His Nobel win came with a $250,000 prize, and he’s giving ALL of that money to the University of Missouri to launch a new scholarship fund. The school is kicking in another $300,000, and matching other people’s donations dollar-for-dollar. They’re starting a new tradition where they’ll donate another 100 grand every time a faculty member wins a Nobel Prize.

For details about his “phage discovery” click HERE