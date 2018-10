Halloween is just around the corner, and this is the time we play on our biggest fears. Sooo…a website has compiled a list of each state’s biggest phobia! Illinois’ is a bit weird… ours is the fear of being alone. It’s called Autophobia, which is the morbid fear of isolation or abandonment. Jeeeeze Illinoisans! If you want to see the entire list, click HERE. It’s pretty interesting!