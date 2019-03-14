A Breastfeeding Device Could Allow Dads to Nurse Babies

A company in Japan came up with a genius device to allow dads to breastfeed too. It debuted at South by Southwest and it’s pretty high tech. The Father’s Nursing Assistant straps onto your chest. It doesn’t look like the real thing, but is designed to feel like the real thing to a baby. It feeds them on one side, and the other side is used as storage for the milk. The device even senses when the baby falls asleep. The info is sent to an app on your phone so you can track sleeping and feeding patterns. The idea behind this is to take pressure of moms and give dads a new way to bond with their babies.

