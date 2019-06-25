A Bride Scammed Her Bridesmaids to Pay for Her Dress

Someone shared a story on Reddit of how the bride of the wedding she WAS in scammed her bridesmaids into paying for HER wedding dress! The maid said the bride and her maid of honor came up with the idea to tell the maids their dresses were $400, but the actual price was $200. The bride would use the extra money to help pay for the wedding dress. One of the maids went to the dress shop to try on the bridesmaid dress and saw it was only $200…not $400. That maid confronted the maid of honor and that was when the plan was foiled. 4 bridesmaids dropped out immediately.