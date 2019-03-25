A Bullied Kid’s New Classmates Welcomed Him with Gifts

Azzy Robinson is a 15 year old boy in Nashville who used to have a huge issue with bullies at school. He was picked on so much, he changed schools. Some of his new classmates heard about what happened at Azzy’s old school, so they all chipped in and bought him GIFTS to make him feel more welcome! When Azzy got to school, they surprised him with new clothes and a new pair of shoes. When he opened the shoebox he started crying because he was so happy. Azzy said it was one of the first times he’s ever felt truly good about himself. There’s video of it and you can watch it HERE