A Change Of Venue For Annual Cattle Auction

A rainy forecast will not spoil plans for the Children’s Home of Illinois Cattle Auction this weekend.

But, the fundraiser is being moved to the Peoria Civic Center Saturday night.

The Children’s Home’s Matt George says the decision was made to move the event to the civic center’s Exhibit Hall D to better accomodate over 680 supporters that are expected to attend.

“We got with the team at the civic center. And, I can’t speak highly enough of Sarah and the whole group at the civic center of what they’ve done to be able to help us get this moved,” George said.

This is the 54th year for the annual cattle auction.

“It’s just really a fun tradition for us. And, it started at Youth Farm, and now at Children’s Home, and it helps the 1,700 plus kids that we serve on a monthly basis,” George said.

He tells 1470 and 1003 WMBD’s Greg and Dan that the auction raises over $100,000 each year.

George says there will be music, BBQ and free parking at the Peoria Civic Center for those attending the event.

The auction begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are still available.

