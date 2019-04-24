A Church Paid Off $2.2 Million in Medical Debt

A church in Wichita usually spends a lot of moneys on promoting its Easter services to bring more people in. This year, they decided to use that money, along with other funds they’d set aside for this, to pay off medical debt for 1600 random families in Kansas. They paid $2.2 million worth of debt for pennies on the dollar and then sent the families letters saying “We’re Pathway Church. We may never meet you. But as an act of kindness, your debt has been forgiven.” It’s not clear how much they spent to buy up all the debt, but it probably cost them around $10,000.