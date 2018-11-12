A Colorado University bans more commons phrases, Pinocchio had it backwards, and Smoking is at an all-time low in the U.S.

Here are today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:
- Colorado State University’s administration is pushing people to stop saying the phrase “long time no see,” because they say it could be offensive to people of Asian descent. There is some evidence that the phrase may be based on an old Chinese phrase, but why would that make it bad? They also want people to stop saying “you guys,” because “guys” implies a gender. And, they are pushing the phrase “first-years” instead of “freshmen” for the same reason. We’re not making this up.
- Pinocchio was wrong. A new study shows that when you tell a lie, the blood drains out of your nose, which makes it slightly shrink. That blood actually goes to your forehead, which gets bigger when you lie.
- The numbers of Americans who smoke cigarettes just hit an all-time low, according to the CDC. Around 14% of adults now smoke every day or some days. That’s down 67% since 1965.