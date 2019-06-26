A Couple Drink Women Saved a Guy from a Fire

Kayleigh Brown is a 21 year old girl in England and she’s been preparing for her wedding. Last Sunday was her Bachelorette party. One of her best friends is Harriet Brown and they’d both been drinking during the party. When they were walking home at 3 in the morning they saw smoke coming from a random apartment. While tipsy, Kayleigh called for help, and Harriot went to the back door and heard a guy yelling for help. So HARRIOT broke IN, got upstairs, found a guy in his 70s who couldn’t get out, helped him down stairs and saved his life. He was disoriented and told them there was a kid upstairs so Harriot went back in and searched until she couldn’t stand the smoke anymore. There wasn’t even a kid in there. To see a pic of the two during the bachelorette party, click HERE