A Couple Drove A Homeless Man 600 Miles To Reunite With His Family

Officer Jodi Gieber and his wife, Dawn, live in Little Rock and used to constantly see one particular homeless man outside the courthouse. People used to say he was mean, but Dawn says he was probably just hungry. So finally one day, she asked him his story. He said he lost his way and lost contact with his family. So Dawn, being a records specialist at the courthouse, did some digging and found his family! They had been looking for him and thought he was dead! The homeless man, named James, and the couple packed up the car and headed to Illinois, where his family was. James is now living with his family and doing well. For the entire story, click HERE