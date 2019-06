Sky Howard and Clay Cameron are from northern Texas and were planning to get married later this year on New Year’s Eve. They wanted Clay’s grandma to be there, but she’s 100 years old, and her health is not well. So, they decided to move up their wedding date, and get married where she was, which is in the hospital. Last month, Clay and Sky surprised Clay’s grandma with a small, secret ceremony in her room. Clay says his grandmother was the matriarch of their family.

