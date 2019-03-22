A Couple Will Pay a Nanny $53,000 a Year, But There’s a Catch

A family in England is trying to find a nanny for their twin 5 year old daughters. It’s part time, you have 25 days off, national holidays and sick days. Sounds great, right? The only thing is, you have to dress as a different Disney princess every month. While dressed up you need to pick up the kids from school, cook dinner, sing and dance with them, and teach them life skills. The fam will cover the cost of the costumes.

Click HERE for more info