A.D. Chris Reynolds Proud Of Bradley’s MVC Success

The Bradley Braves are MVC Champions.

The Braves beat Northern Iowa on Sunday 57-54 to win the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Bradley University Athletic Director Chris Reynolds tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that culture and character won the game.

“It was always somebody stepping up. A play here, a play there. Ja’ Shon Henry grabbing a lose rebound ball. Darrell Brown understanding his role, having confidence in another player. There were just so many little things,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds says a positive, forward-facing attitude got the Braves where they are today. He says the team kept their heads in the game even when they were behind.

“Even when they were down 18 points, those boys never gave up. The coaches never gave up. Our fans were behind us. And, to see it end the way it did was tremendous,” Reynolds said.

Appointed to the NCAA Division I Basketball Committee this year, Reynolds heads to New York Tuesday to begin the selection process for the NCAA Tournament.

“We’ll be sequestered in a conference room until Selection Sunday. It’s been an extraordinary process,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds says that when Bradley is brought up during deliberations, he has to leave the room.

Bradley’s first round opponent and game time will be announced Sunday.

Head Coach Brian Wardle will be a guest of WMBD’s Greg and Dan Tuesday. Video and a link to the broadcast of Sunday’s game are at 1470-WMBD-dot-com.