A Face Cream Made From Your Own Blood

Dr. Barbara Sturm in Germany has invented Blood Cream. This is a personalized moisturizer that uses plasma from an individual’s blood as the key ingredient to complete each unique formula. Celebs like Emma Roberts and Hailey Baldwin have used it, and other companies are trying to create their own versions. It’s going to cost you about $1400 though.

Here’s the science behind it…The plasma is supposed to stimulate wound-healin; the growth factors in PRP (platelet rich plasma) would trick aging cells into looking like young healthy cells.

More info on it can be found HERE