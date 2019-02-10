A Fatal Early Morning Accident In Peoria

At approximately 4:12 a.m. Sunday,  the Peoria Police Department responded to Sheridan and Eleanor regarding an accident with injuries.

When officers arrived, they discovered a single vehicle accident involving 3 occupants.

According to Public Information Officer Amy Dotson the driver was pronounced dead on scene, one passenger was ejected from the vehicle, and the other passenger needed to be extracted from the vehicle.

Both passengers were transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Officials believe the vehicle was traveling northbound on Sheridan when it struck a utility pole, causing the pole to shear. The vehicle fishtailed and came to a stop in a resident’s yard.

Speed is believed to be a factor, the investigation is still on-going.

Sheridan Road will be closed from Nebraska to Meadows until further notice.

