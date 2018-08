Ivey is a 10 year old in Athens, Georgia and she’s spent the past 3 years in foster care. Paige and Daniel Zezulka have been trying to adopt her, and the paperwork finally went through last week….ON HER BIRTHDAY. In a 90 second video, you can watch as they surprise her with a present. Inside is a framed piece of paper that said they are adopting her. The video is a tear jerker so be prepared… Watch it and catch the whole story HERE