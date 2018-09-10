A Girl Won Homecoming Queen and Kicked the Game Winning Field Goal

Kaylee Foster is a high school senior in Biloxi, Mississippi named Kaylee Foster and Friday night she was crowned homecoming queen before her high school’s homecoming football game! Her great night doesn’t end there….She then put her uniform on and played in the game after being crowned. She’s a soccer player, but she is, also, the football’s team’s placekicker. During the game, she made two field goals. When it went into overtime, she kicked an extra point to win the game! After the game someone asked her if she was nervous about the game and homecoming announcement. She said she was sure she wouldn’t win homecoming queen, but knew she’d make the extra point. HERE’S the whole story with pics