A Granddaughter’s Boyfriend Saved a Life

71 year old Bernice Ramsey in Michigan needed a liver transplant, or she’d die. None of her family members were a match. Turns out, her granddaughter’s boyfriend was, so he stepped up to help! 26 year old Cody Corwin had been dating Bernice’s granddaughter, Shelby, for about 3 years. Her family thought about refusing because of how major this is. He’s going to miss at least two months of work to recover, but he insisted. The surgery took place February 25th and they’re both doing great! Bernice’s fam started a GoFundMe page to help him with his lost wages. For more on the story, click HERE