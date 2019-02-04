A Guy Donated Bone Marrow and a Kidney and Saves a Life

Jeramy Davies hosted a bone marrow drive back in 2010 at Texas Tech when he was a student. Five years later, he got a call saying he was a match with a 27 year old woman who had cancer, so he donated. A year after that, he found out her name and they became friends. Around that time, Jeramy’s wife Laura got sick at that time. She was fighting brain cancer and was in remission. It came back in 2017 and she passed away. The woman who’s life he saved helped him through his loss. He ended up quitting his job and went on a road trip to meet her. He found out she was sick AGAIN. The chemo she went through trashed her kidneys. So of course, Jeramy stepped up and donated again…this time it was a kidney! They said they were a perfect match… almost like they were twins. The transplant happened in December and they are both doing great now. The entire story is HERE