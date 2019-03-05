A Guy in a Panda Costume Was Almost Arrested

Molly Salentine in Muskego, Wisconsin was at work and asked her neighbor if he’d let her dogs out. He said ok, and knowing she had a security camera, he decided to play a prank on her. He dressed up in a Panda costume and had some fun in the camera. Molly saw it later on and laughed. However, a neighbor nearby, watching it happen, didn’t think it was funny at all and called the cops! HE thought Molly was being robbed! The caller said a giant teddy bear was breaking into the house! By the time the panda was done letting out the dogs and walked out of the house, there were half cop cars pulling up. Luckily, they realized he wasn’t a burglar and there weren’t any charges. The neighbor is staying anonymous because he’s doing all the news interviews dressed as the panda. He said he paid $125 for the costume and he’s going to get his use out of it. HERE’S the entire story