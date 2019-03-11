A Guy Tried Finding the Owner of a Lost Dog and Scored Some Dates

Jason Gasparik is a 40 year old guy in Charlotte, North Carolina, and saw a stray dog running around in traffic earlier this month. It was a chocolate lab and he was able to catch it, and then tried to find its owner. First, he took it to the vet to see if it had a microchip. It did, but the chip wasn’t registered to anyone. THEN, he posted some pics on FB and other sites, but that didn’t work either. Finally, he decided to stand on a street corner for 3 hours holding a sign that said “Do You Know This Lost Dog?” A pic of him went viral and someone who knew the dog got a hold of him. The owner was an older guy who had been driving around all day looking for her.

Dog and owner were reunited, but Jason benefited from all this, too. After the story went viral, a lot of women saw the pic, and quite a few asked him out! Jason said he just got out of a relationship, so he IS single, but he’s not looking for anything serious right now.

HERE’S the viral pic