A Guy With a Ladder Saved Two Lives

This past Sunday a hair salon near Ocean City, New Jersey caught fire this past Sunday and, since it has a bunch of flammable contents in the building, it went up fast. Someone was getting video of it and it shows half the building engulfed in flames, including stairs in the back. Two guys lived in an apartment upstairs and they were trapped. Out of nowhere, in the video, you can see a guy running towards the building carrying a ladder. Jim Cox owns a contracting company and just happened to be driving by with his daughter. When he saw the building on fire he grabbed a 20 ft ladder from the top of his van and ran to help the trapped occupants. They got them out just in time…the apartment filled with smoke right after they left. Jim and his daughter left before the news got there but they caught up to him…watch the interview and video of the fire HERE