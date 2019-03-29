A High School Play of Alien Got Ridley Scott’s Attention

North Bergen High School Drama Club in New Jersey did a stage production of the 1979 movie, Alien. It’s gone viral since videos surfaced on social media, and the director and star of the actual movie saw them! Director Ridley Scott wrote the cast and crew a letter, which the English teacher who directed the school play posted online:

“My hat comes off to all of you for your creativity, imagination and determination to produce such an ambitious show. Limitations often produce the best results because imagination and determination can surpass any shortfalls and determine the way forward–ALWAYS.”

And the letter goes on. Scott even offered financial help to fund an encore performance through his production company, Scott Free, and offered a suggestion for their next venture: Gladiator! The star, Sigourney Weaver, saw the videos and posted a video praising the cast and crew.

