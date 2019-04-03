A High School Robotics Class Built a Power Wheelchair for a Disabled 2 Year Old

Farmington High is a school near Minneapolis and they have a great robotics program. Students on the robotics team can enter competitions with their creations. One of their recent creations wasn’t made for competition, but rather for a particular 2 year old. Cillian Jackson has a rare genetic condition that makes it hard to get around. His symptoms are kind of like cerebral palsy. His parents want to get him an electric wheelchair, but they are VERY expensive and the insurance won’t cover it. This is where the high school robotics team steps in. They bought a Power Wheels toy and modified it. They replaces all the electronics, added a better seat, and used a 3D printer to make a joystick he could use to control it. When they got stuck they got advice from a team of engineers at the University of Delaware. However, they really did it on their own. You can see the chair and team HERE