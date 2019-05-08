A High School Teacher’s List of Slang Terms

43 year old James Callahan is a sociology teacher at a high school in Massachusetts. He’s been keeping a running list of slang terms he hears his students use, and it includes descriptions of the slang terms. A student posted the list and it’s since gone viral. They found out about it when Mr. Callahan heard a student say a slang term, and he asked, “What does that mean? It’s not in my dictionary.”

The list is pretty long. So many people wanted to see it, he made the google doc public. You can see the entire list HERE

