A Man Restoring a Vintage Synthesizer Got a Different High From It

Apparently, back in the day, there were rumors musicians would dip a certain instrument in LSD and while they were playing, they would put their finger on the instrument and lick their finger and get “inspired.” It was never proven….until now. A broadcast operations manager, Eliot Curtis, was restoring a vintage synthesizer at home and saw a sort of crystalized crust on it. SO he sprayed a cleaning solvent on it and started sort of scraping the stuff with his finger, trying to get it off the synthesizer. About 45 minutes later…he started feeling pretty trippy. Yep, he was tripping on LSD. And it lasted about 9 hours!! They tested the residue to confirm what it was. The entire story of it all is pretty cool to read, and you can check it out HERE

