A Milestone For Peoria Ronald McDonald House

Monday marked a day for celebration for the future Peoria Ronald McDonald house.

Donors, supporters, and families took the opportunity to sign the beam that was raised to support the main entrance of the building.

CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois, Kelly Thompson, said that the beam marks an amazing milestone for construction.

“We had amazing support here today. So many donors, so many volunteers, so many committee members that have been out here today to help support this and sign, and really feel a part of what is taking place here,” Thompson said.

Thompson said through research and data, and the location at Spalding and Monroe near two hospitals, Peoria was a great location for a Ronald McDonald House.

“Our mission for Ronald McDonald House Charities is to keep families close together during that time of need, during that medical crisis their child is having,” Thompson said. “To have this facility and building close to the medical district, it’s imperative in terms of keeping families close”.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Kristina Leahy

Inside the facility will feature many different kinds of services, such as an art and education room, community spaces, as well as a first responders hero room.

“They can send in their patch for a donation to be added to our patch wall or hero wall inside the house,” Thompson said.

Thompson said that the Ronald McDonald House is a community home.

“All of these partners work with us. They work with sick children and their families everyday. Thompson said. “It’s a way to integrate many community groups into this home”.

According to Thompson, the hope is to be open by mid December of this year.