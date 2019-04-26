A Mom Won the Lotto Because She Forgot Her Kids’ Birthdays

How many times has your mom forgotten what your birth date was? Whether it’s at the doc or when someone asks…sometimes they get caught off guard and have a sort of brain fart in the moment. Antoinette Ousley is no exception. Whenever she buys a lotto ticket, she uses a combo of her kids’ ages and birth dates. One of her kids turned 20 recently, but she forgot. So she used 19 as one of her numbers last week, and thank goodness she did. Because she matched all five numbers in the drawing, and won $78,000! She’s planning on using the money for a down payment on a new house.