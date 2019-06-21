A Mother In Law Wore a Wedding Dress to Her Son’s Wedding

Amy Pennza from Kirtland, Ohio tweeted a pic from her wedding, where her new mother in law is wearing a wedding dress in Amy’s wedding pic. YYYYUP her husband’s mom wore a wedding dress to their wedding. Surprisingly, Amy wasn’t really mad about it!! She said her MIL grew up so poor that she used to eat MATCHES out of starvation. So she, as an adult, is obsessive about hunting for deals. She said when she saw the dress it was “an incredible bargain so she couldn’t turn it down.” Amy says her mom in law feels bad about it NOW, but Amy was understanding because of where her mom in law came from.

What would YOU do? HERE’S a pic