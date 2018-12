Today’s Morning Mix Breakfast Trend—Lots of Christmas cheer!

The Kansas City symphony set a Guinness record for World’s Largest Tuba Ensemble last Friday . . . when 835 players performed “O Tannenbaum”. The previous record was 502.

To qualify, the song had to last at least five minutes. It was part of the Symphony’s annual TubaChristmas event, and the musicians ranged in age from 11 to 86.

Witness the unusual event HERE.