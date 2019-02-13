A Neighborhood Canvas For Info Related To Recent Peoria Homicide

The Peoria Police Department is asking for the community’s help in gathering information related to the recent homicide of Michael Shipley.

Shipley, 30, was found dead in his Thrush Street home with a single gunshot wound last week. No suspect information has been turned in.

Peoria Police, CrimeStoppers, and PCAV (Peoria Coummunity Against Violence) gathered in the 900 block of West Thrush Avenue on Wednesday, to conduct a neighborhood canvas asking neighbors if they have any information.

“We can not solve these crimes alone, so it is very important for the community to get involved,” Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion III said.

During the neighborhood canvas, flyers were handed out and officers, along with community members went door to door.

“The more people that get involved, the easier it will be to solve crimes like this,” Gloria Clark, Vice President of PCAV, said.

This year is the start of neighborhood canvases. Officials will conduct a neighborhood canvas after the event of a homicide when police have made no arrests.

“About a week or so after the event when we don’t have any leads or no arrests have been made, we are getting together as a group and going out and hitting the area where the incident occurred,” Marion said.

Marion has high hopes for the success of the neighborhood canvas.

“I hope it is noticed that the police department is putting forth an effort,” Marion said. “I hope that the community realizes we do need the community support and community help, and we have to have their involvement.”

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call or text CrimeStoppers and remain anonymous (309-673-9000 or text to 274637 and put in the letters GPCS before your message).

CrimeStoppers Coordinator Sherrell Stinson assures the community that it is safe to reach out to CrimeStoppers.

“It is important to get these people off the streets if they want their neighborhood to be safe, and we just try to be that bridge and gateway to allow them to do it,” Stinson said.