A New iPad Program for NICU Babies

If you’ve had a baby in the NICU then you know the want to bring them home as soon as possible. A lot of times, it’s just waiting on the babies to be able to retain weight. Dr Jeffrey Vergales, a pediatric cardliologist at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital, said “It was kind of archaic how we did it. We would send the parents home with these binders and ask them to write things down and call us days and weeks later with some of the data. These were high-risk children, and we have them in the hospital hooked up to all of these monitors and then we send them home with a pen and paper.” So he and his wife, Dr. Brooke Vergales, a pediatrician at UVA developed an app for the iPad where you could log feedings and weight. Docs would have direct connection with the parents and babies’ charts. This allowed the healing to be done in the comfort of their own home, and parents could bond more with the babies at that early stage. For more details, click HERE