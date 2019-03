A patent filed by Toyota was found for an automatic air freshener that would link to your phone. You can fill your car with your fave scent while you’re driving with this new feature! That’s not the best part…they system doubles as an anti-theft device by spraying a would be thief with tear gas! It doesn’t look like it will be added any time soon…They would want to make sure it can’t be accidentally triggered while you’re driving.

