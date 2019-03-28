A New Venue In The Warehouse District

When driving through the Warehouse District in Downtown Peoria, lights and chandeliers may catch your eye.

Owner of Heaven On Earth, Michelle Spurgeon, celebrated the ribbon cutting Thursday, for her new venue location, Venue Chisca.

Venue Chisca can be used for a variety of events including, weddings, parties and dinners.

Spurgeon says her newest project has been in the works for five years.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Kristina Leahy

“It was an amazing opportunity to take a downtown warehouse and turn it into a venue that could fit everyone’s budget and style and needs,” Spurgeon said.

Venue Chisca includes an open space, seating, two bars, a bridal suite, and is versatile for the event’s needs, according to Spurgeon.

With the large space, the venue can seat over 500 guests. Spurgeon also says there is not another unique venue like Venue Chisca in the city.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Kristina Leahy

First District City Council member Denise Moore says investors are needed for the area.

“It is not only needed and necessary, but it’s what is bringing back the vibrancy to the city of Peoria,” Moore said.

Spurgeon hopes the community will love the new location.

“You’re taking this area down here, that is basically uninhabited and very scary to drive through, and we’re just brightening it up,” Spurgeon said. “It’s just bringing a spark back to an area that really needed it”.