A Person Can Hear You Even If You Don’t Answer Your FaceTime Call

This is going to sound confusing so try to follow me…A new buy in Apple’s FaceTime lets people listen in on people they are calling, without that person picking up the call. In some cases, they were even able to SEE the person they were calling without that person actually answering! According to CNN, Apple said it has identified a fix for the problem and will release it in a software update later this week. If you don’t want this happening to you, disable FaceTime on all your devices until Apple’s software updates have been released. For more on this, click HERE