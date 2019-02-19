A Power Lifter Lifted an SUV Off a Guy

A couple in Michigan got into a pretty heavy car crash last week. They were in a Jeep Cherokee and it was so mangled you couldn’t even tell what kind of car it was in the pics. The woman in the passenger’s seat was able to get out but the guy in the driver’s seat was pinned. He was hanging halfway out of the window and was pinned between the SUV and a speed limit sign. Four people tried to push the car so he could get out but it wouldn’t budge. That’s when 29 year old Ryan Belcher came to the rescue. He’s a professional Power Lifter and weighs about 350 pounds, squats 950, and can bench press over 500 pounds. Ryan saw he only needed to move the car a bit to get the guy out, so he reached through a broken window, started lifting and pushing at the same time, and moved it enough for them to pull the guy out. He was injured pretty badly but survived. Ryan visited him in the hospital the next day. To see a pic of Ryan and the car click HERE