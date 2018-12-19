A REAL Grinch, You Won’t Want More Than Half the Stuff You’ll Get for Christmas This Year, and How Many Lights Do You Need to be Visible From Space?

Here are today’s Three Things to know:

1. First, the story of a REAL Grinch: This is some next level Christmas ruining right here. Someone broke into a house in Dallas on Friday while everyone was at work and stole jewelry, money, and all of the Christmas presents from under the tree. And if that’s not bad enough . . . they also stole the family DOG! The cops are trying to track down the burglar.

2. Maybe it’s time to REALLY lower your expectations for the presents you’re going to get this year.

According to a new study, odds are more than half of the presents you get this Christmas will be stuff you don’t want. The researchers found about 40% of your gifts will be things you want . . . and 60% will be things you don’t. And only about one in three people say they’ll probably get everything they want

3. Your Christmas decorations are WEAK unless someone can spot them from the International Space Station. A new study calculated how many Christmas lights you’d need to be visible from SPACE. And the answer isn’t THAT high . . . it’s 2,683 bulbs.

But, there’s a catch. You would need to be in a dark area, without a lot of light pollution, like the middle of a desert. If you’re in a more crowded area, it would be a lot harder for someone in space to notice your lights. Looks GREAT, Clark!