A Recap Of 2018 Peoria Weather

2018 was a year of temperature extremes in Peoria.

“One year ago New Year’s Day, we had a record low of 16 below and a record minimum high of 2 below, which means it was the coldest start to any year in Peoria history,” said news partner 25 News Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins. “On the other extreme, our highest temperature for the year was 97 on May 27.”

Collins says there were 34 days of 90 degrees or hotter in Peoria in 2018.

“The 90s continued into mid-September but in a matter of a few weeks, we saw a trace of snow in mid-October. So, 2018 saw a shortened fall season as we literally went from summer to winter,” Collins said.

Collins said winter rain and snow had an affect on the Illinois River at Peoria.

“Heavy rain and snow in February resulted in big rises on the Illinois River which climbed over the 25-foot mark by the end of the month,” Collins said. “Above normal rain would continue to put pressure on the river during the spring and early summer.”

The highest crest of the Illinois River was 27.3 feet on Feb. 27.

Collins says drastic late fall weather closed out the year.

“We received over ten inches of snow in November which was the second snowiest November in Peoria history,” Collins said. “December started the opposite. Temperatures soared 60 degrees and we saw 29 late season tornadoes.”

“There was a snow drought in December with less than a half an inch, which is the ninth least snowiest December in Peoria.”