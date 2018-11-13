A Revised 2019 City Budget Affects Public Safety

The City of Peoria is attempting to close an anticipated $6 million budget deficit at the end of the current fiscal year.

There have been adjustments to the budget throughout the year, but the latest recommendation by City Manager Patrick Urich include fire and police department cuts.

Urich is attempting to balance the budget with $3 million in increased revenues with $3 million cuts in spending.

The cuts include the consolidation of Fire Stations 8 and 4 in South Peoria, with construction of a new fire station in 2020. The elimination of one fire station in South Peoria will mean 22 firefighter positions will be cut.

Funding to the police department would be cut 2.3 percent by not filling current vacancies. Current staffing and patrol levels will not change, but the vacant positions in the detective bureau, traffic unit and target offender unit will not be filled. The city will maintain its current level of 92 patrol officers.

Urich says the city got into debt during 2019 because public safety pension obligations continue to go up, sales tax revenue is down because of online shopping and property values are going down. Urich says the City will also take the hit of a $2 million judgement related to the Peoria Area Advancement Group’s lawsuit related to the possible purchase of Illinois American Water in 1998.

Ryan Brady, President of Firefighters Local 50, says the additional cuts to the fire department will increase public safety.

“Now you’re talking about a delay in that fire response from going to the room of origin to maybe first floor involvement or maybe a free-burning fire now that has spread to the first floor to maybe even the neighbor’s house.”

As an example, Brady says, if the fire station on Jefferson Street is closed, the response time in South Peoria for an emergency medical call will go from four minutes and 32 seconds, 90 percent of the time, to nine minutes and 42 seconds. And, Brady says, a fire doubles in size every 90 seconds.

“We’re running 20,000 calls,” Brady said. “In 1991, we ran about 7,000 calls. We haven’t added anything. Now we’re going to take away? I don’t like our outcomes here.”

“When you look at where the cuts are coming from in the fire department, 22 positions and $2.2 million of a $3 million reduction, it’s kind of hard to say this isn’t being balanced on the backs of firefighters.”

An alternative to the public safety cuts would be an increase in property taxes to the create more revenue. However, city officials claim to make up for the anticipated deficit the City would need to increase property taxes 30 cents per 100 dollars assessed valuation, or $100 more in taxes for the owner of a $100,000 home.

The revenue enhancements that are recommended by Urich include a public safety pension fee of $50 for properties less than 5,000 square feet and $300 for properties more than 5,000 square feet. Others include a two-percent package liquor tax and the fire department increasing billing for EMS calls.

But, Urich admitted the public safety pension fee would go up five dollars each year for the next four years to a total cost of either $70 or $320.

The City Council will be presented with the revised 2019 budget Tuesday night and may take a vote to approve the budget as early as Nov. 20. If budget discussions extend beyond the Nov. 20 meeting the Council could vote in early December.