A Roald Dahl “Universe” Is in the Works, The Fuller House Season 4 Trailer, and Hurricanes Didn’t Get Male Names Until 1979

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:
- Netflix is building a “universe” of animated shows based on the works of Roald Dahl, including “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Matilda,” and “The BFG.” These won’t be straight-up adaptations. Netflix says the plan is to “remain faithful to the quintessential spirit and tone of Dahl.” The shows will be “imaginative” stories.
- Can you believe we’re up to Season 4 of “Fuller House?” Watch the trailer HERE.
- Hurricanes didn’t get male names until 1979. Up to that point, the National Weather Service thought only female names were appropriate because the storms were so crazy and unpredictable…supposedly like women.